Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,828 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,058,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

