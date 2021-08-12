Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 7,461 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

