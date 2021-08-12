Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 857.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

