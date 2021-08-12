Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

