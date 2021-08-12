Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 14,019 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of CarGurus worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,353.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,336 shares of company stock worth $15,091,292. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

CARG stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.