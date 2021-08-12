Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 23,928 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

