Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $6,664,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 160.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 263,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 162,113 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 54.4% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

