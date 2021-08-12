Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

