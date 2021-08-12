Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Scientific Games worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.