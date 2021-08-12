Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,055 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Steelcase worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steelcase by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

