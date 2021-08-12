Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of PetIQ worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $448,000.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $3,950,060.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,040. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

