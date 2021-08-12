Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.63% of Penn Virginia worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 518.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

