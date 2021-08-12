Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of HealthStream worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $944.73 million, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

