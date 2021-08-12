Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Gannett worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 384.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

GCI stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.