Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $20,510,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $21,146,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

