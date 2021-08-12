Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Radware worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

