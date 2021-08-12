Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a P/E ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,718 shares of company stock worth $2,199,958. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

