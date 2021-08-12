Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.62% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.