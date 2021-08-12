Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

