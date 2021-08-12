Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Innoviva worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

