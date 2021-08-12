Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $140.75 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

