Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

