Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000.

NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $76.76.

