Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $272.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

