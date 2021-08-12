Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 11,636 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth $205,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

