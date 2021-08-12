Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 13,065 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Lumber Liquidators worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

