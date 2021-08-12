Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 17,918 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $56,356,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

RYF stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01.

