Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 34,841 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Hawkins worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

