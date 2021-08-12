Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,651 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

