Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.87. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $126.26 and a twelve month high of $169.91.

