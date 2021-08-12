Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 437,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,940 and have sold 484,572 shares valued at $29,909,598. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

