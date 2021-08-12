Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.24% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

