Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.83. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

