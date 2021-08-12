Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

CUBE opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

