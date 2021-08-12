Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXS stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

