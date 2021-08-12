Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

