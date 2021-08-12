Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 21,597 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

