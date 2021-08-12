Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822 in the last 90 days. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

