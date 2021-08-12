Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,295 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CAE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.