Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,093 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $84.31 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

