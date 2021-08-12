AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $119.24 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.