Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires $11,875.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,087. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

