AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.45. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

