Amon (AMN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,122.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Amon has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00875470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00110450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00155674 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

