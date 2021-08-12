AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $5,409.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00143836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,294.05 or 0.99859524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00868707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

