Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS DIVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 134,947 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

