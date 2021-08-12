Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $92,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 53,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,320. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.