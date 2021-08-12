Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

