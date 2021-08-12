Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

