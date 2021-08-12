Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

